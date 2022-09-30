Thousands of bikers are expected to head for a service at the National Memorial Arboretum this weekend.

The annual Ride to the Wall event, which has raised more than £1.35million for the Alrewas centre of remembrance since it began in 2017, will take place tomorrow (1st October).

More than 7,000 bikers have registered for this year’s gathering, which will culminate in a service at the Armed Forces Memorial in honour of those who can “no longer ride by our side”.

The event will also feature music performances from The Band of the Irish Guards, Gari Glaysher, Abigail Carter-Simpson, Oliver Moriarty and Leif Findlay.

Visitors are being warned that a road closure will be in place during the event, with those wanting to arrive by car asked to visit the arboretum website to book a place on the park and ride service at Alrewas Showground.