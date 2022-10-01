Chasetown saw their FA Cup heroics come to an end after losing at St Ives Town.

The trip to Cambridgeshire was The Scholars’ fourth away tie of the season and it got off to to a disastrous start as they conceded within the first minute.

With just 19 seconds on the clock, St Ives went straight on the offensive and a cross into the box caught the visitors napping as Jonny Edwards tapped home.

The Scholars recovered quickly though and Luke Yates had a shot deflected behind for the first of a quick succession of half a dozen corners, the last of which was curled in by Kris Taylor and bulleted home by the head of Joey Butlin.

The Cambridgeshire side regained the lead when Enoch Andoh came in from the left hand side to net beyond Chasetown keeper Curtis Pond.

Within two minutes, Greg Kaziboni almost steered in at the far post as Ives looked to extend their advantage.

Chasetown pushed on and substitute Ben Lund teed up Butlin who skimmed the top of the bar from 20 yards out.

With around ten minutes to go, both sides were involved in a flashpoint when Mitchell Clarke was on the end of a robust challenge which saw both benches off their feet.

A long throw from substitute Josh Mansell was diverted goalwards by Ryan Wynter with two minutes left, but home keeper James Goff held on to his right.

St Ives reached the fourth qualifying round for the first time in their history with a third goal before the end when Johnny Herd drilled across the keeper to make it 3-1.