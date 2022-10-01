County council chiefs say millions of pounds will be spend providing additional educational and disability support in mainstream schools across Staffordshire.

Up to £16.4million is being allocated by Staffordshire County Council this year and next to create new places and improve existing special educational needs and disability (SEND) provision.

The money will be spent on developing support for SEND pupils to be educated in local mainstream schools where appropriate, while the availability of high needs places will be increased in special schools to reduce the number of children being educated further afield.

Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education and SEND, said:

“Putting the right support in place in mainstream schools allows us to teach more children locally in their communities, rather than travelling each day to special schools often some distance away. “Parents have told us that this what they want and we’re working with them and with schools to make this happen.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

The county council’s prosperous Staffordshire scrutiny committee was told this week that parents, pupils and other stakeholders had been consulted this summer over the approach, with the vast majority of those responding agreeing with it.

There are currently 6,697 pupils in Staffordshire with an education health and care plan (EHCP), equalling 4.3% of all students – a figure above the West Midlands average of 3.8%.

But the county sees just 29% of those with an EHCP in mainstream education compared to 39% nationally.

