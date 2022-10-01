Lichfield City continued their impressive start to the season with a 4-0 win on the road at Racing Club Warwick.

A goal inside the first ten minutes from Luke Childs set them on their way before second half strikes from Sam Fitzgerald and Max Dixon put the game beyond the hosts.

A second goal from Childs late on wrapped up a win that sees Lichfield continue their unbeaten start to the Midland Football League Premier Division.

City will take plenty of positives from their display, not least because of the fact that seven of their starting line-up were 21 or under.

The youthful Lichfield side got off to an ideal start when Childs jinked past two defenders before lashing a shot into the bottom corner to give Lichfield the lead.

But Warwick almost hit back when a shot cannoned off the bar.

Home keeper Dan Crane saved well with his legs to prevent Kyren Rico Hamilton doubling City’s advantage, before also denying Fitzgerald from distance.

It was almost 2-0 before the break when a free-kick was cleared as far as Cameron Dunn but his half-volley struck the upright.

Warwick started the second half looking for a leveller and went close as they rattled James Beeson’s crossbar.

But Lichfield were given the chance to add to their advantage from the penalty spot after Crane was penalised for a foul on Hamilton. Fitzgerald stepped up and made no mistake from 12 yards.

Beeson made a number of saves as the home side looked to cut the deficit, but they failed to beat the City stopper – and were soon left to rue their inability to do so as Dixon raced away to slot past Crane and make it 3-0 eight minutes from time.

Lichfield’s scoring wasn’t finished though as a long goal kick sailed straight through to Childs who made no mistake to net his side’s fourth of a profitable afternoon.