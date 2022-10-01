People have turned out in Lichfield to voice their concerns as part of a national day of protests.

The Enough is Enough action took place at Speakers’ Corner today (1st October).

Participants held placards calling for political change and action to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for the Curborough ward at Lichfield District Council, was among the attendees. He said:

“It was a brilliant silent protest at Speakers’ Corner. “Lichfield absolutely deserves better than this Tory Government – Enough is Enough.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead, said: