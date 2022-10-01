People have turned out in Lichfield to voice their concerns as part of a national day of protests.
The Enough is Enough action took place at Speakers’ Corner today (1st October).
Participants held placards calling for political change and action to tackle the cost of living crisis.
Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for the Curborough ward at Lichfield District Council, was among the attendees. He said:
“It was a brilliant silent protest at Speakers’ Corner.
“Lichfield absolutely deserves better than this Tory Government – Enough is Enough.”Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead, said:
“There was a brilliant turnout at short notice and a real cross section of Lichfield people.”Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council
A very good turnout, and as Cllr Grange points out, a good cross-section of Lichfield residents.
It’s important that we continue peacefully showing our opposition to a government that is increasingly demonstrating that it is incompetent and out of touch with the mass of the people.
Really good turnout of 200+ at short notice. Lichfield is changing. Enough is enough!
200 people is approx 0.02% of the electorate for Lichfield
Jon Povy, if you’re using two significant figures its o.03%. By the way Liz Truss was elected PM by 0.175% of the electorate, small numbers indeed. The first percentage, even if small, represents a democratic will, while the second doesn’t.
Jon Povy, this gathering was organised in about 48 hours. It is the tip of the iceberg. It reflects how this town is starting to feel. Maybe you could join us next time?
Do it again! get it out to everybody you know, 30mins with a shed load of individuals hitting media afterwards, gutted I couldn’t make it, but I won’t miss it again, this is going to be the way we can fight back and get noticed.
