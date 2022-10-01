A counsellor and author is bringing her new mental health show to the Lichfield Garrick.

Sheila McMahon will be on the city stage on 8th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Sheila will be highlighting unhelpful patterns of behaviour that can cause our lives to feel out of balance. “She will be sharing techniques and coping mechanisms on how to be in the driver seat of your own life. “Sheila, who is also a comedienne, will be adding humour to the show, along with a sing song and some dancing to show us why life is too serious to be taken seriously.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £18 and can be booked online.