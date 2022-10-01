Council offices in Lichfield will be opened up for people to “gather to keep warm” this winter as energy bills rise.

The Warm Space initiative has been launched by Lichfield District Council and follows an appeal by the local authority’s leader for organisations to open up their heated buildings to help others during the cost of living crisis.

From Monday (3rd October) the lounge in the ground area of District Council Houston Frog Lane will be open weekdays from 8am to 5pm. Visitors are invited to “gather to keep warm and socialise” with a space available for babies and toddlers.

Other locations set to open up as part of the initiative this winter include Lichfield Cathedral and churches across the region.

Cllr Pullen said:

“Increases in the cost of living are hitting the finances of households across the district. “We are determined to help and are introducing measures that we hope will ease the burden for residents who are most in need. “To those worried about the cost of heating their home please come to the Warm Space we are making available in District Council House. “Our staff are also offering a range of support and our website signposts residents to organisations and charities that can help in a variety of ways.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The local authority said the opening up of District Council House could be extended to weekends if there is demand, with talks also taking place about the possible provision of hot food.

The council is also looking for a suitable location in Burntwood in which to provide a similar facility.

With energy bills and other household costs rising, the local authority is also reminding residents of support available to them.

Discretionary Housing Payments are being used to help prevent homelessness, while a “more generous” council tax support scheme is being developed for launch in April 2023 – with payment plans being tailored tfor those struggling to max council tax payments or in historic arrears.

Representatives will also be attending Lichfield Foodbank at Wade Street Church from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on Fridays to help with council tax, housing benefit and council tax support enquiries.