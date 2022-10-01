A sports club can serve alcohol to members and guests later at weekends and offer an outdoor bar service after changes to its licence were approved by Lichfield councillors.

Lichfield RUFC will also be able to offer entertainment such as live music, film screenings and dance performances at its Cooke Fields home as part of the changes agreed at a hearing this week.

Previously, alcohol sales had to finish at 11pm on weekdays and 10.30pm on Sundays. But the premises licence variations will allow indoor alcohol sales to take place until 12am on Thursday, 1am on Fridays and Saturdays and 11pm on Sundays.

Mobile bars will also be allowed to sell alcohol, but these were restricted to the lower and middle tier pitch areas, while another change will allow alcohol to be consumed from open containers in the venue’s outside areas.

A nearby resident objected to the proposals to vary the licence however. In a letter to Lichfield District Council they said:

“As a resident which backs on to the rugby club, we object to the extension of the licensing hours for outdoors events. “We wish for the success of the rugby club, however the extension to the licensing hours for events which are not held in the club house will cause major noise disruption to the residents whose garden back on to the rugby club.” Neighbouring resident

There were no objections raised by authorities such as police or the council’s environmental health department to the proposed licence changes, the authority’s licensing and consents appeals committee heard.

Imogen Moss, who represented the rugby club at the hearing, said: