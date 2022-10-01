Thousands of motorcyclists have made a pilgrimage to the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Ride to the Wall event saw bikers from across the country visit the Alrewas centre for remembrance to pay tribute to those who “can no longer ride by our side”.

They gathered at the Armed Forces Memorial for a service in memory of fallen servicemen and women.

Martin Dickinson, founder of Ride to the Wall, said:

“Each year we gather at Ride to the Wall to remember those who can no longer ride by our side, ensuring that the names on the walls of the Armed Forces Memorial are never forgotten. “Through the dedication and support of the extended Waller family, we want to help make sure that the National Memorial Arboretum can continue to share the stories of those who have served and sacrificed for our country.” Martin Dickinson, Ride to the Wall

Most of the riders arrived in convoy after departing from one of 11 designated start locations around the country, although some travelled from as far afield as Spain.

As the motorcycles approached the arboretum they were greeted by David ‘Blu’ Sheaf, a veteran of Northern Ireland, who every year braves the weather and stands to attention for five hours, saluting every rider as they pass.

The 2022 Ride to the Wall commemorations featured performances from piper Leif Findlay and vocalists Abigail Carter-Simpson, Gari Glaysher and Oliver Moriarty.

The Service of Remembrance began with a flypast of WWII-era Spitfire fighter aircraft and a Lancaster bomber and concluded with a minute’s silence, laying of wreaths and the national anthem performed by the Band of the Irish Guards.

Since the first Ride to the Wall in 2008, bikers have raised more than £1.35million to support the National Memorial Arboretum.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said: