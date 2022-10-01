People in Mile Oak are being urged to be vigilant after reports of men acting suspiciously on a residential driveway.

Police say three people made off from Gainsborough Drive in the early hours of Thursday (29th September) after they were spotted.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said:

“Two of the three males appear to be wearing hoods or face coverings with one carrying some kind of device. “On being disturbed they ran off to a black BMW that parked in the middle of the road with the lights and engine off before driving off.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 164 of 29th September.