TV show Bargain Hunt is returning to Lichfield for a filming session this month,

The popular BBC antiques programme will be at Richard Winterton Auctioneers in Fradley on 11th October.

People are invited to go along to the salesroom on the day and see the action live.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“We’re delighted to be hosting Bargain Hunt at once again and it’s going to be a real cracker – a Christmas cracker in fact as the crew will be filming for four programmes and two of these will be Christmas episodes. “Not only are people warmly invited to come and watch the auction, we’re also encouraging everyone to dress up as festively as possible. “However, as filming will also be taking place for two further non-Christmassy shows that day, please ensure your festive attire can be easily removed or concealed.” Richard Winterton

The last time Bargain Hunt visited Lichfield was back in March when Caroline Hawley made her debut as presenter.