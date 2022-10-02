A folk opera is coming to the stage in Lichfield.

The Undoing of Polly Button, directed by David Barton, will be at the Lichfield Guildhall on 15th October.

The story follows the tragic but true story of a murder in Nuneaton almost 200 years ago.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Polly Button was the nickname of ribbon weaver Mary Green, who was murdered in 1832 while heavily pregnant with an illegitimate child. “John Danks, her married lover, was found guilty of the crime, but mystery surrounds the events of her death – was the right man convicted? “The story has been worked into a poignant musical retelling through more than a dozen wonderful songs by Katherine Fear. “Hear and see a battle for women’s rights, a dark – perhaps unsolvable – mystery and a lesson of resilience and courage in the face of adversity. Watch and listen as the ghost of Polly teaches a young writer to ‘weave another world’.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £12 and can be booked online.