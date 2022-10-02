Jobseekers and employers are invited to attend a jobs fair in Lichfield city centre.

The event, organised by Lichfield District Council in partnership with Lichfield Job Centre, will take place at Lichfield Guildhall on 18th October.

Companies already confirmed for the event are Balfour Beatty Vinci working in partnership with HS2 Ltd, Florette, Screwfix, Aspris, Quality Transport Training and Tesco Distribution Centre, as well as South Staffordshire College which will have details of current apprenticeships.

Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth and development, said:

“Job fairs are an excellent way of linking employers with prospective employees. “There will be professionals on hand to give advice and a wealth of information and expertise. “If you are looking for a new job or seeking to recruit new talent in the area do come along.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Information will also be available about the Skills Support for the Workforce (SSW) programme and Young Persons’ Job Fund which offer upskilling opportunities and support to recruit people not in education, employment or training.

Job Centre customers who are interested in attending are asked to speak to their work coach for more information.

Employers seeking to promote vacancies can email elaine.jones@dwp.gov.uk.

The event will run from 10am to midday.

The council said a Burntwood version of the event is also being planned for a future date.