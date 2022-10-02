Lichfield will play host to a film festival next year.

The British International Film Festival is being hosted by the Lichfield Garrick in partnership with Hollyoaks star and city resident Caroline Koziol-Thornett.

The event will take place on 20th and 21st January and will showcase the best of British independent cinema.

Caroline, who has also appeared in Line of Duty and EastEnders will take on the role of Festival Director. She said:

“I’m so excited and happy to bring the British International Film Festival to Lichfield. It’s such a wonderful city and I’m delighted to witness Lichfield becoming a place where all cinema lovers gather and enjoy the magic of cinema together.” Caroline Koziol-Thornett

The event will feature special guests from film and television. Film-makers can submit work online.

For more details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.