Time is running out for businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood to enter themselves for a regional competition.
The Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards celebrates the best of the county’s attractions, food and drink outlets, and accommodation providers.
The deadline to enter the 19 categories on offer is 18th October.
Cllr Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member responsible for tourism at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“Our annual tourism awards are an important competition for the sector, and each year we see more and more entries which is great.
“It’s important we keep growing and developing the competition by attracting more entries from across the county, from all types of businesses.
“I’d encourage all our hospitality businesses, large and small, to get their entries in as they could be celebrating at our gala awards evening in early 2023.”Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council
The 19 categories are:
- B&B and Guest House of the Year
- Large Hotel of the Year
- Small Hotel of the Year
- Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
- Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year
- Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
- Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
- Experience of the Year
- Business Events Venue of the Year
- Pub of the Year
- Independent Restaurant of the Year
- Tearoom and Coffee Shop of the Year
- Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year
- New Tourism Business of the Year
- Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
- Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award
- Unsung Hero Award
- Resilience and Innovation Award
- Food & Drink Retailer / Farm Shop of the Year (Local Award)
Full details of eligibility criteria and entry forms are available at www.enjoystaffordshire.com/awards.
