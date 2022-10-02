Time is running out for businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood to enter themselves for a regional competition.

The Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards celebrates the best of the county’s attractions, food and drink outlets, and accommodation providers.

The deadline to enter the 19 categories on offer is 18th October.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member responsible for tourism at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our annual tourism awards are an important competition for the sector, and each year we see more and more entries which is great. “It’s important we keep growing and developing the competition by attracting more entries from across the county, from all types of businesses. “I’d encourage all our hospitality businesses, large and small, to get their entries in as they could be celebrating at our gala awards evening in early 2023.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The 19 categories are:

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Large Hotel of the Year

Small Hotel of the Year

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Experience of the Year

Business Events Venue of the Year

Pub of the Year

Independent Restaurant of the Year

Tearoom and Coffee Shop of the Year

Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year

New Tourism Business of the Year

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Unsung Hero Award

Resilience and Innovation Award

Food & Drink Retailer / Farm Shop of the Year (Local Award)

Full details of eligibility criteria and entry forms are available at www.enjoystaffordshire.com/awards.