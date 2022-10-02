People in Streethay are being urged to remain vigilant after a report of two men acting suspiciously around a car.

The pair were spotted near a white Audi on Ginetta Grove at 9.55pm on Friday (30th September).

PCSO Davina Hickman said:

“It appears the males have been disturbed by security lights coming on.” PCSO Davina Hickman, Staffordshire Police

People are urged to report any suspicious activity to police by calling 101.