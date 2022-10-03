The Black Blues Brothers
An acrobatic stage tribute to an iconic film is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Black Blues Brothers will be on the city stage on 13th October.

The award-winning tribute to the much-loved film offers circus-style acts full of athletic strength and stamina, all set to music such as Gimme Some Lovin’, Sweet Home Chicago and Soul Man.

A spokesperson said:

“The Black Blues Brothers are making their UK debut following an international sell out tour, an audience with Pope Francis, an appearance on the 2020 Royal Variety Performance and a sold out Edinburgh Festival season.

“The company are from Kenya. They hail from Sarakasi, a social circus trust based in Nairobi founded to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Eastern Africa.

“For The Black Blues Brothers, acrobatics is a powerful means of both independence and teamwork.”

Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £30 and can be booked online.

