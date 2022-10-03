An acrobatic stage tribute to an iconic film is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Black Blues Brothers will be on the city stage on 13th October.

The award-winning tribute to the much-loved film offers circus-style acts full of athletic strength and stamina, all set to music such as Gimme Some Lovin’, Sweet Home Chicago and Soul Man.

A spokesperson said:

“The Black Blues Brothers are making their UK debut following an international sell out tour, an audience with Pope Francis, an appearance on the 2020 Royal Variety Performance and a sold out Edinburgh Festival season. “The company are from Kenya. They hail from Sarakasi, a social circus trust based in Nairobi founded to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Eastern Africa. “For The Black Blues Brothers, acrobatics is a powerful means of both independence and teamwork.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £30 and can be booked online.