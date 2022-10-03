A Lichfield MP has been told protests in the city were because they are “fed up” with him and his party.

A crowd turned out over the weekend as part of the national Enough is Enough campaign.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the gathering was “understandable” due to concerns over inflation, tax changes and rising energy bills – but pointed to the “silent majority” who did not turn out.

“The demo in Lichfield was understandable – people are very worried about inflation including the cost of fuel. “The 60 or so people who turned up behaved in a dignified way, and the beauty of our country is that they are free to make their views known and cast their vote at the next general election – along with the even more silent majority who were not there. “I know that some at the demo have expressed surprise that the Government decided not to put the top rate of tax up to 45p. However, it only raises £2billion and the majority of economists believe that by not putting it up, more income revenue will be gained by investment in the UK and lower tax avoidance. “Personally, I’m not into taxing people just to make a political gesture unless it raises substantial revenues. I think the silent majority believe that too. Michael Fabricant

But Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat representative for Chadsmead at Lichfield District Council, said his comments were representative of the reason people felt the need to protest at Speakers’ Corner.

“Michael Fabricant just does not understand – he tries to justify his Government by arguing specific points about the energy crisis. “But if he had been there he would have heard that his residents’ issues are so much wider. “They have an issue with the decency and standards of himself as our MP and the Government. There is a total lack of compassion, fairness and respect shown by him and his rotten immoral party to ordinary people. “People are fed up. Enough is enough – and it’s time for change.” Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Mr Fabricant told Lichfield Live:

“Cllr Paul Ray criticises me yet again claiming I don’t get it and that I should be voted out. “He made similar comments – and worse – during the last General Election when he was a candidate and barely kept his deposit. “He and I do not agree over membership of the European Union and I realise he is embittered about that, but he needs to get over it. Neither the Conservative nor Labour parties have any plans to rejoin. “Come the next General Election, Paul is, of course, free to stand again as a Parliamentary candidate and offer up his party’s economic solutions.” Michael Fabricant