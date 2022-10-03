Tom Stoppard’s uproarious play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead is being brought to the stage in Lichfield.

Director David Titley is well known in the city for his unique productions and one-man performances.

Describing the play, by FITheatre, he said:

“This is a classic of modern theatre. Two men – who don’t even know their own names – share the stage with a group of dilapidated actors. Now and again scenes from Hamlet wash over them, leaving confusion in their wake. “The comedy pitches from absurd jollity to dark humour using proverbs and platitudes to explore what is real and what is not.” David Titley

FITheatre is a new venture for David. It’s his 70th year and he has a bucket load of plays and shows he would like people to see.

“I want audiences and actors to join together in the thrill of live drama, comedy and mystery. “I’d like to see actors exploring outside their safety zone, expanding their self knowledge and skills and I want to see audiences laughing, or in tears, having their minds turned over like fertile soil by people like themselves.” David Titley

FITheatre present the play at Lichfield Methodist Church Hall on 28th October at 7.30pm and 29th October at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are £9 from the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum on Breadmarket Street.