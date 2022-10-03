Junior rugby players from Lichfield RUFC have enjoyed an afternoon to remember at Leicester Tigers.

Members of the under 12 and under 14 team helped to welcome the players onto the Welford Road Pitch ahead of their clash with Cheltenham Tigers.

Lichfield are on the lookout for more girls and women from under 12 upwards to join their ladies section.

A spokesperson said:

“If you’re thinking of getting back into the game or giving it a go for the first time, then get in touch – all abilities are welcome.” Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

For more details email womenandgirlsrugby@lichfieldrugby.co.uk.