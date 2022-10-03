Lichfield’s MP has branded a protester who confronted him outside the Conservative party conference as “a little twerp”.

Video on social media over the weekend showed Michael Fabricant being shouted at as he walked to the event in Birmingham.

One protester captured on film gestured angrily at the Conservative MP.

But despite reports he was pushed as he walked through Birmingham, Mr Fabricant said this had not been the case.

“He was a little twerp trying hard to be angry. “I don’t recall being pushed at all. Earlier, it was a little intimidating for me and others when I had been directed straight into the middle of the demo, but apart from shouting and noise from hooters, no-one touched or threatened me. “One protester tried to blow a plastic horn in my ear. I asked him to stop, but he refused so I grabbed his horn and threw it away – I think he was more shocked than me. “For clarity, I was not pushed or shoved, nor did I fall over. As far as I could see, the crowd was noisy but self-disciplined. “We live in a democracy and people have every right to protest.” Michael Fabricant

Mr Fabricant was eventually escorted into the conference venue by police.