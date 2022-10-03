The new market in Burntwood. Picture: Burntwood Town Council
People in Burntwood are being invited to pick up a tasty treat or two at local market.

The Burntwood Producers’ Market is back on Sunday (9th October).

Stalls will be trading from 9.30am at Sankeys Corner.

