Lichfield RUFC picked up their second win of the season in a points-packed encounter with Nuneaton.

Twelve tries were scored in total by both sides as the visitors ran out 50-39 victors.

It was a far from perfect performance from both sides with defence seemingly optional at times. Both thirteens – Charlie Neal for the hosts and Charlie Milner for the Myrtle Greens – ran amok almost every time they had the ball in their hands.

Neal scored a double and Milner, on his first start of the season, produced a fine performance with four consecutive tries and 15 points from the boot.

While the city side did enough to merit this win, Nuneaton blew at least 13 points. Rick Aley missed a straightforward penalty early on and then left wing, Brendan Tait, dropped the ball over the line when unopposed.

Later, Neal seemed to be clear to score again, but was well hunted down and with the try line gaping he passed to a green shirt.

Lichfield also had to survive two yellow cards, as well as playing with 13, because of no front row cover for more than five minutes.

The scoring in the game started in minute one with Nuneaton captain Aley kicking a simple penalty.

The Myrtle Greens responded brightly and produced a series of attacks with good continuity as Joe Bourne was put free and his raw pace did the rest.

Almost immediately Aley kicked another penalty and then a conversion to Tait’s try from the former’s astute chip.

Lichfield replied immediately as a simple pull back move ended with Ben Meads cantering over.

The points continued apace with another Aley penalty soon followed by a Chad Southam try for the visitors after the forwards had smashed up the middle.

Milner then got into the act with two solo efforts from 25 metres, before Neal scorched over on an overlap from a scrum in the 22 to give the Myrtle Greens a 33-27 advantage at half-time.

The second period started with Milner hitting the post from a wide out penalty before succeeding with a straight one.

Although Lichfield were now benefiting from the gusting breeze, they also were showing some signs of better control and defence. But Nuneaton rallied as Neal struck again from nothing with 50 metres to go, exploiting some questionable tackling.

Milner then breached a porous Nuneaton midfield to stretch the lead to 43-32.

The hosts fed off a dropped pass in midfield and, after a series of forward drives, scrum half Adam Collingwood dived over. Aley’s conversion meant it was very much game on once more.

Milner helped Lichfield regain composure as he strode through the middle once again and rounded the full back for try number four. He added his sixth conversion to take Lichfield to the 50 point mark and from there in his side controlled the game well tactically to secure the win.

The seconds made it a double header at Nuneaton, but they lost 21-17 in their third league outing.

Lichfield’s next home game is on 15th October with their first ever meeting with Oundle.