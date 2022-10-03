Police chiefs are reassuring that action is being taken to tackle burglaries across Staffordshire.

Additional patrols are being introduced in “key locations” where such crimes are most likely to occur, Staffordshire Police has said.

Chief Inspector Giles Parson, Staffordshire Police’s lead on burglary, said the force would use officers, PCSOs, special constables and tactical support teams to provide a visible presence in local communities and crackdown on repeat burglars.

“We understand the devastating impact someone breaking into your home or business can have, and we will continue to prioritise preventing burglaries, targeting repeat offenders and organised crime groups, and solving as many burglaries as we can.



“In Staffordshire, we attend and investigate all burglary residential incidents unless there is an exceptional reason why the incident does not require us to do so.



“It’s also important for us to provide support to those victims who may be particularly vulnerable, such as the isolated elderly, and we continue to work alongside partners such as the Staffordshire Victim Gateway and Restorative Justice Service.



“I would also urge the public to continue to maintain and maximise their home and business security where possible in order to reduce the likelihood of them being a victim of this type of crime and report any suspicious incidents to the police.” Chief Inspector Giles Parson, Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said neighbourhood crimes were falling across the county – but admitted “there is more to be done”.

“I understand the distress felt by anyone experiencing a break in, which is why a locally-based police service, able to understand and respond to concerns through this kind of proactive community policing, is a priority in my Police and Crime Plan. “Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent have seen a reduction in neighbourhood crimes, but there is more to be done. “I will be discussing with Chief Constable Chris Noble what Staffordshire Police is doing to tackle burglary and other crimes at next Tuesday’s public performance meeting. Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams