Trees due to be planted at the National Memorial Arboretum to remember those who died during the Covid-19 pandemic will be blessed at Westminster Abbey.

Representatives from the NHS, emergency services and other key worker sectors will take part in the Trees of Life event.

The abbey will be dressed with trees and saplings which will be blessed before being landed in a new glade at the national centre for remembrance in Alrewas.

Philippa Rawlinson, director at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“We have been inundated with requests for us to commemorate the incredible service and sacrifice of key workers during the pandemic alongside providing a space in memory of those who tragically lost their lives,. “Together with the National Forest Company, we are developing an ambitious plan to transform a tract of former quarry land into an inspirational living landscape, representative of the changing seasons, where people can reflect and remember. “The saplings blessed during the Trees of Life service will be incorporated into a beautiful new glade at the arboretum, as we begin to deliver on our vision for a dedicated new remembrance space connected to the pandemic.” Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum

The Trees of Life Service will take place on 11th October and be led by the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster Abbey.

It will also see local artist Peter Walker’s The Leaves of the Trees installation which sees 5,000 steel leaves with the word ‘hope’ written on them to create an impression on fallen autumn leaves.

John Everett, chief executive of the National Forest Company, said:

“The trees that will be blessed in this service will outlive us all, helping to honour the past, offer solace in the present and connect us to future generations.” John Everett, National Forest Company