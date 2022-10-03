A campaign group has claimed responsibility after vans were used to crash into the gates of a factory in Shenstone.

Palestine Action say members were behind the incident this morning (3rd October) at the UAV Engines site on Lynn Lane.

One vehicle crashed into the gate while another was then used to block access to the site as activists locked themselves to it.

It is the latest incident at the factory where activists say parts are manufactured for use in Elbit drones used by the Israeli military.

A Palestine Action spokesperson said:

“This action is the latest in the shut Elbit down campaign, intent on driving up pressure on Israel’s largest arms company to leave.” Palestine Action spokesperson

An Elbit Systems UK spokesperson said the incident was “dangerous and highly irresponsible”.

“We can confirm that a group deliberately crashed a vehicle into one gated entrance and blocked another entrance at UAV Engines Ltd. The police have made a number of arrests. “Thankfully no one was hurt by this latest violent attempt to illegally enter the site of a decades-long established engineering firm. “This action was taken without regard for the safety of our staff or local residents. “Elbit Systems UK is proud to provide advanced technology and critical support for the UK armed forces. “Using violence to intimidate our staff and attempting to disrupt this important work during a time of heightened global instability is dangerous and highly irresponsible.”