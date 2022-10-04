Popular Shakespearean troupe The HandleBards are coming to Lichfield next week.

They will perform Twelfth Night as part of a tour which has seen them cover 1,500 miles by bicycle carrying everything they need for the production.

The HandleBards will stop off at the Lichfield Garrick on 11th October.

A spokesperson said:

“The HandleBards began with a sense of adventure, a love of Shakespeare and a nifty little pun. “Since four fearless friends pedalled Twelfth Night to 20 UK venues in 2013, the company has grown to become an internationally-renowned theatre company, bringing a charmingly chaotic brand of Shakespeare to audiences all over the globe. “The HandleBards travel by bike because they care about the planet and want to promote sustainability and healthy living.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for Twelfth Night are £15 and can be booked online.