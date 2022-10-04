A company has been unveiled as the new sponsor of Lichfield City’s academy.

Financial firm Rhodes Wealth Management will feature on the youth team’s strip and banners.

Imran Kalam, wealth management consultant at the company, said:

“This is a really exciting partnership, especially with the opportunity to support the club and its players about the importance of good financial planning. “The club’s passion to support the talent of young people aligns with our brand and we are excited to be able to work together to bring this sponsorship to life.” Imran Kalam

Lichfield City Football Academy, who were the 2019 and 2020 league champions and Midland cup winners, offer full time education to support talented football players aged 16 to 21.

Darren Middleton, from Lichfield City Football Academy, said:

“I would like to thank the team at Rhodes Wealth Management for their ongoing support and for really buying into what we are trying to achieve at the football academy.” Darren Middleton