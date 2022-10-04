Councillors in Lichfield have backed proposals to support local organisations offering up warm spaces for people struggling to afford to heat their homes this winter.

Members of Lichfield City Council passed a Labour motion to free up more than £14,500 to aid those locations opening their doors to struggling residents.

The money has come from an underspend on the grant aid budget and will be used to provide financial support for voluntary sector organisations working to help people through the cost of living crisis.

Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of the Labour group, said:

“We know that many people in the city will be concerned about the cost of energy this winter. “While there have been calls to support the effort – and many groups are ready to step up – ensuring that there is proper financial support available will mean that those calls can be answered. “The grant aid reserve was set up in 2019 at my suggestion and I’m so glad that we’re now able to rely on it during what is likely to be one of the most difficult winters in living memory.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield City Council

Cllr Robertson said the plan would also see a “streamlined process” to ensure grants can be issued to organisations as quickly as possible.