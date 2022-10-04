People in Lichfield and Burntwood will get a final chance to have a say on proposed changes to voting areas next month.

The Boundary Commission for England says it will publish a new map of updated constituencies on 8th November on the back of previous feedback.

After this, there will be a final consultation running until 5th December.

A spokesperson said:

“This will be the last opportunity for the public to have a say on the new map of constituencies in England. “The commission will also publish all comments received during the secondary consultation stage, including transcripts from the public hearings held around the country. “Following this upcoming final consultation, the commission will form its final recommendations which will be submitted to Parliament by July 2023.” Boundary Commission for England spokesperson

The proposals have previously suggested moving parts of Whittington and Streethay into the Tamworth constituency – a proposal branded as “nonsense” by Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant.