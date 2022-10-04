A Lichfield business has confirmed it has acquired one of Scotland’s oldest accountancy firms.

Dains Accountants has completed the deal for William Duncan + Co Group, which has offices in Glasgow, Ayr and Kilmarnock.

Richard McNeilly, CEO of Dains, said:

“We have followed the progress of William Duncan for several years and it became increasingly clear that their approach to client delivery and people development closely aligned to ours. “As a long established firm in Scotland, we believe they are ideal partners to spearhead our growth, North of the border.” Richard McNeilly

Robert Fergusson, managing director of William Duncan + Co Group, said the deal would provides the business with an improved potential for growth.

“Overnight we have improved the range of services available to our clients and this deal enables William Duncan to become a challenger firm in Scotland. “We have an ambitious plan, and all of our team will remain in the business. In fact, I have no hesitation in saying that we have no shortage of opportunities for progressive professionals wishing to join a group that really values its’ people.” Robert Fergusson