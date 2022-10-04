Lichfield City will face a tough test of their unbeaten start to the league season when they entertain Walsall Wood.

Ivor Green’s side sit third in the Midland Football League Premier Division after six wins and a draw from their opening seven fixtures.

But they welcome a Walsall Wood side who are top of the table and are also unbeaten with 26 points from their ten games so far.

Lichfield put a marker down last time out with a 4-0 win at Racing Club Warwick, while the visitors tomorrow (5th October) beat Lye Town 3-1 at the weekend.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.