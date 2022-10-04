Poultry and bird keepers in Staffordshire are being advised to keep them housed after a case of avian flu was found in the county.

Trading Standards is working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency to respond to the incident.

Although the case was found in the north of the county, people across Staffordshire with birds are asked to remain vigilant for signs of avian influenza.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said

“As we head towards the winter months and the migration of birds, good biosecurity is an essential defence against avion flu and is key to limiting its spread. “Whether an outbreak occurs in pet birds, a backyard flock, or a commercial flock, the same disease control measures apply and the same impacts on bird keepers and trade in poultry occurs. “It’s really important that people follow the rules, maintain good biosecurity and look out for signs of the disease. Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Owners are being urged to ensure wild birds cannot access bedding, feed or water intended for use by kept poultry or birds.

They should also take steps to reduce the movements of people in and out of areas where the birds are kept.

For more information or to report a suspected case call 01785 277875 or email animal.health@staffordshire.gov.uk.