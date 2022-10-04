A former bank could be transformed into a Papa John’s pizza takeaway if plans are given the green light.

The vacant unit at Sankey’s Corner was previously occupied by HSBC.

Now a planning application has been submitted to change the use of the unit into a hot food takeaway.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application said:

“The unit currently forms part of a wider unit at 23-24 Burntwood Shopping Centre, but is to be subdivided. “The entire unit was formerly used as a bank, but the unit is now vacant, and the proposed development would ensure it is brought back into active use. “It is proposed that the hot food takeaway and pizza delivery use would operate from 11am to 11pm every day of the week. “The replacement shopfront will enhance the appearance of the existing retail area.” Planning statement

Full details are available on the Lichfield District Council planning website.