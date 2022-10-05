An apology has been offered to any victims of abuse in churches across the Diocese of Lichfield.

It comes after a safeguarding review examining files as far back as the 1960s highlighted 31 safeguarding cases.

The work was part of a project described as “the most extensive review ever conducted by the Church of England”.

Lichfield was one of seven dioceses asked to carry out further work to provide an updated version of the first Past Cases Review published in 2010.

Independent reviewers carried out the work which covered all historic case files, concerns raised by parishes, and personnel files for current and retired clergy with permission to officiate at churches.

In total, 1,897 files were reviewed, leading to 31 new safeguarding cases identified. Of these, 12 related to “files that contained insufficient information” and required clarification.

But the Diocese of Lichfield said several cases concerned clergy who were identified as survivors of abuse, with all of the cases now being followed up by a dedicated safeguarding team.

The Bishop of Lichfield, the Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, said:

“On behalf of the Diocese of Lichfield, I apologise unreservedly to people who have been victims of abuse in our churches whether as children or vulnerable adults. “We recognise the ways in which positions of power and trust have been abused, causing inexcusable pain and hurt to survivors and their families. “With this in mind, I welcome this review which shows the strides that have been taken in improving safeguarding action and culture across the diocese in the last five years. “We want everyone to be able to take part in and enjoy activities in our churches in a loving, caring and safe atmosphere and we take the safeguarding of children and adults very seriously.” The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield

The Bishop added that while improvements had been made, efforts would continue to ensure that the voices of survivors of abuse would be heard.

“Although there has been significant positive change, we are not complacent and know that there is still work to do to continually improve our safeguarding effectiveness. “The role of the Lichfield Diocese Safeguarding Panel in this is crucial as its members oversee the ongoing improvements that need to be made in response to this review and ensure that the voice and needs of survivors are kept at the centre of all that we do. “We need to continue to learn from our mistakes and listen to those who we have hurt – this is a key part of our mission as a church which seeks to reflect the love of God who protects and cares for the vulnerable.” The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield