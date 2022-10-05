Drones and a special fleet of ‘leaf-busting’ trains have begun work to keep services moving across the Midlands this autumn.

Network Rail say the work will continue until mid-December to ensure rails are kept clear of leaves.

Aerial drones are being used for the first time to remotely monitor known hotspots.

The specialist trains will then use high pressure water jets and a glue like coating to improve grip on the tracks.

Martin Colmey, operations director for Network Rail’s central route, said:

“Leaves on the line are a big problem for the railway. It disrupts services and inconveniences passengers and every year Network Rail and train operators work together to battle against the elements to get passengers and freight to their destinations. “We are ready to keep people and goods moving across the Midlands.” Martin Colmey, Network Rail

Specialist teams will also be positioned across the region to check that the autumn treatment programme is working effectively.