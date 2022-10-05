Families across Lichfield and Burntwood with children who have left home are being asked to consider taking up fostering.

Staffordshire County Council said a new campaign was aiming to recruit 60 new foster families this year, with a particular need for carers for sibling groups and teenagers.

Among those who have done so in the past are Burntwood paramedic Marc Van Heemsbergen and his wife, Debbie.

They have now been caring for young people for seven years and have manly fostered babies, but also have one young man who came when he was two and stayed with them until he was 11.

Marc said:

“We really enjoy fostering, being there for a child in their hour of need, giving them some breathing space and allowing them to settle. “We play an active role in preparing them for their next steps, whether it’s back home to their family, on to adoption or long-term foster care. “It’s a really rewarding role. I’d encourage anyone thinking about fostering to go ahead and take that first step. You can make a real difference to a local child.” Marc Van Heemsbergen

With children back at school and some teenagers off to university, Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said he hoped people might be keen to make a difference to the lives of others.

“We are always looking for more foster families to come forward. “We know that when children fly the nest and leave home for university or work, it can leave some families with that empty nest feeling. “In our latest push to find more foster families, we’re appealing to people looking to do something different with their lives or take on a new adventure or challenge. “Fostering makes a real difference to the lives of hundreds of children in Staffordshire every day, and when we talk to our foster carers they tell us it’s a hugely rewarding thing to do. I would encourage anyone thinking about fostering to get in touch.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more at www.fosterforstaffordshire.co.uk or by calling 0800 169 2061 and requesting an information pack.