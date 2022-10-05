Final preparations are taking place for the Lichfield Festival of Folk.

The likes of Keith Donelly and Lauren South, The Lost Notes, The Salts, Daisybell, John Tams and The Paper Circus will be on the bill on 15th and 16th October.

An afternoon of dancing with music from The Red Hot Ceilidh Peppers will also be held at the Lichfield Guildhall as part of the festival.

Full details of tickets are available on the Lichfield Arts website.