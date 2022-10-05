Firefighters have been tackling a machinery blaze at a business premises in Fazeley.

Crews were called to Riverside Industrial Estate off Atherstone Street at 10.25am today (5th October).

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“The building has been evacuated and no one has been reported injured.

“Nearby residents are being advised to close their windows and doors.

“Officers from Staffordshire Police are assisting with a number of road closures in the surrounding area and motorists are asked to follow the diversions in place.

“We thank residents for their patience and understanding at this time.”

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson