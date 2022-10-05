People visiting Lichfield Library are being invited to enjoy a free hot drink as part of a new project.

Staffordshire County Council said Morrisons supermarket and Lakeland Dairies had teamed up to offer cups of tea and coffee to help “bring some cheer over the winter months”.

Libraries across the region, including Lichfield, will take part in the scheme which will also see staff and volunteers offer more information about services and activities on offer.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“There’s always a warm welcome and friendly face at your local library and now with the offer of a free drink, there’s even more reason to visit. “The warm welcome sessions will run over the autumn and winter months, providing a great opportunity for people to drop in, have a chat and meet new friends. “It’s a wonderfully simple project that we know will have a positive impact on people’s lives at a time when there are extra pressures on people. “Libraries are already regarded as safe and inviting places for everybody in the community and if you haven’t been in one recently, I’m sure you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the amount of different things you can do there. “As well as access to over one million books, e-books and e-magazines, you’ll also get access to PC’s, free Wi-Fi and the chance to take part in lots of groups and activities. “There’s never been a better time to be a member of your local library and it’s free to join.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The warm welcome in libraries project is part of a package of support to help people with the cost of living crisis.

Details of the new Here to Help campaign are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/heretohelp.

“With the cost of living rising, we know that many households will struggle this winter, but I want to remind people that there is help and support available. “Getting support early can make a big difference and our ‘Here to help’ campaign will help people find information and advice to help them manage those cost of living pressures.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

For more details about the new scheme, visit Lichfield Library.