People are being warned to be on their guard after scammers tried to target a Shenstone resident.

The incident involved a call from someone claiming to be DCI Brown from Hammersmith Police and claiming that the victim’s grandson’s bank card was cloned and money had been taken.

PCSO Costas Karpi, from Staffordshire Police, added:

“This is a fairly regular well practiced and fraudulent phone call scam – offenders can be quite convincing and can persuade victims to pass on their bank card details. “Fortunately no details were passed onto the offender as the victim was wise to the scam. “These offenders target the elderly and vulnerable and can be successful – please make sure family and friends are aware of this scam.” PCSO Costas Karpi, Staffordshire Police