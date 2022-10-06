Pupils at a Lichfield primary school have seen fiction become reality as they welcomed some spiky visitors to their classroom.

The Year 2 youngsters at St Chad’s Primary School – who have been reading Dick King-Smith’s book The Hodgeheg – were joined by hedgehogs from a local wildlife sanctuary.

The children met four of the animals along with Carol Tyler, who runs the Tamworth and District Hedgehog and Bird Rescue centre.

Teacher Helen Board said:

“We were excited to invite Carol into school to find out more about hedgehogs and to support pupils’ learning. “Carol talked to Year 2 all about the hedgehogs. She told us what they ate, what they were like when they were born, where their habitats are and how we can look after them. “She brought in an adult hedgehog who had been sadly blinded by a garden strimmer and three babies who had lost their mum. The babies were only five weeks old and every child in the class was brave enough to hold one. I was very proud of them all! “The children said they’d had the best time and that the hedgehogs were cute. They loved holding them and said they were softer than they thought.” Helen Board