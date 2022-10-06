A show branded “the sexy circus” is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Forbidden Nights is celebrating a seventh year on tour and will be in the city on 12th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Immerse yourself in this sexy, innovative and classy show this new age entertainment brings you world class circus acts with our signature tease. “Abandon your inhibitions at the door as the talented cast of acrobats, live male vocalists, fire acts, aerial artists and world-renowned circus performers flip and spin across the stage in this high-octane show.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets start at £27 and can be booked online.