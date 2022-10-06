Passengers travelling on the West Coast Main Line to and from Lichfield are being warned of disruption over a nine day period later this month.

Work is taking place to replace 1,000 metres of track in Nuneaton and install new signalling equipment in Stafford between 22nd and 30th October.

It will mean closures on the West Coast Main Line with passengers warned of longer journeys and alternative timetables in place for those travelling from Lichfield Trent Valley.

Dave Penney, Network Rail’s passenger director for the north west and central region, said:

“These major track and signalling improvements will mean better, smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers and freight in future. “However, complex upgrades like these mean we have no choice but to close sections of railway for old sections of track to be ripped up and replaced with new, and for new signalling equipment to be installed and tested. “Given this work is over the half-term holidays I’d urge anyone planning to travel during this time to please check National Rail Enquiries to plan their journeys. “I’d also like to thank passengers in advance for their patience.” Dave Penney, Network Rail

The works will mean an amended timetable for Avanti West Coast services, while London Northwestern trains will run between Rugby and London Euston only, with buses replacing trains between Stafford and Rugby.

People can check their journeys online at www.networkrail.co.uk/wcml.