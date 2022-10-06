Lichfield’s police commander says walk and talk events in the area have been a “great chance” to find out more about local issues.

Chief Inspector Paul Cooke is taking part in a range of sessions across the district.

Yesterday (5th October) saw him visit Boley Park. He said:

“This was a great chance to talk to local residents and staff that work in local shops. “Issues raised were around requests for more visible patrols and efforts to tackle driving issues in the area.” Chief Inspector Paul Cooke