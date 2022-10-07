Chasetown face a trip to Bromsgrove Sporting as they look to progress in the FA Trophy.

The two sides meet in the third round of qualifying tomorrow (8th October) at 3pm.

The Scholars will look to bounce back from their FA Cup exit at St Ives Town last time out.

Bromsgrove are on a good run of form with two wins in their last two league outings to leave them lying sixth int he Southern League Premier Division Central.

Admission to tomorrow’s game at the Victoria Ground is £12 adults, £9 seniors, £6 teens and £1 for children with an adult.