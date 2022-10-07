Jazz returns to the Cathedral Hotel in Lichfield when The Jimm Wynn Swing Orchestra perform.

The Birmingham-based pianist leads his group consisting of trumpet, tenor sax, piano, guitar, double bass and drums.

A spokesperson said:

“The band often plays for lindy hop and swing dance events, so be prepared for some toe-tapping music.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets for the show on 19th October are £13 and can be booked on the Lichfield Arts website.