Jazz returns to the Cathedral Hotel in Lichfield when The Jimm Wynn Swing Orchestra perform.
The Birmingham-based pianist leads his group consisting of trumpet, tenor sax, piano, guitar, double bass and drums.
A spokesperson said:
“The band often plays for lindy hop and swing dance events, so be prepared for some toe-tapping music.”Lichfield Arts spokesperson
Tickets for the show on 19th October are £13 and can be booked on the Lichfield Arts website.
