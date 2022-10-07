A Kings Bromley photographer is celebrating after snapping up awards.

Sarah Baldock, who specialises in maternity, newborn and family portraits, picked up tow prizes at the International Master Photographers Association (MPA) ceremony.

She landed the best client communication and best sustainable business awards, as well as being named runner up in the best customer service category.

“I am absolutely delighted to win these awards. Every family who visits my studio deserves the very best experience and that starts as soon as they book in. “Most families book months in advance of their studio visit and I want to make sure their journey to capturing their most precious memories is as perfect as their portraits. “I am also striving for the studio to be carbon-neutral and help to protect the planet for our children. Winning these awards demonstrates that I am achieving that.” Sarah Baldock

Sarah’s winning streak was topped off by a merit award for one of her newborn portraits at the MPA awards – one of only five selected from thousands of entries in the newborn category.

“With so many hugely talented photographers entering this year, to achieve this merit really is amazing. “Entering awards like this pushes me to be the best I can be. I love capturing families’ most precious memories throughout their parenthood journey and it is something I am very passionate about.” Sarah Baldock