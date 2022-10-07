Labour has confirmed who will stand for the party in a forthcoming Lichfield District Council by-election.

Paul Taylor will contest the Chasetown ward vacancy on 3rd November.

He is currently a member of Burntwood Town Council.

He said:

“I am really pleased to have been selected by Labour to fight this important by-election. “I can’t wait to get out and about on the doorsteps in Chasetown, talking to people and taking the positive message of a Better Burntwood to them. Times are tough at the moment but we have a great community here. “If elected, I will be a strong voice on behalf of local residents, businesses and organisations and the community as a whole.” Paul Taylor

Cllr Sue Woodward, Leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“Paul is one of the most hard-working town councillors I’ve ever known. His enthusiasm and commitment to delivering the Jubilee Wakes, Play in the Parks and the markets among many other initiatives have made a huge impact. “Working alongside his fellow councillor for Chasetown, Cllr Darren Ennis, I know that the two of them will make a formidable team.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

The by-election was called following the resignation of Conservative councillor Samuel Tapper.

Other parties have yet to confirm their candidates for next month’s vote.