A new cinema development will kickstart the regeneration of the city centre, Lichfield District Council has said.

Next week will see the local authority’s cabinet discuss plans to allocate more than £5.3million to allow work to take place to convert the former Debenhams store into a multi-screen facility.

If approved, it would see the council enter into a joint venture limited liability partnership with Evolve Estates, owner of the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

The agreement would see both parties invest in the scheme on a 50-50 basis.

An operator has already been identified for the cinema, with the as yet unnamed business providing half of the cost of the refit.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said they hoped the project would finally see action on land previously earmarked for the failed Friarsgate scheme.

“In addition to providing a leisure attraction which has been called for repeatedly by people across the district, this cinema scheme would spark the regeneration of the Birmingham Road site. “It would be an important element in our shaping of the area helping to enhance what is already a strong and vibrant city centre. “Cabinet’s recommendation is the first in a two-step approvals process for confirming the council’s investment in the cinema proposal. If it agrees the recommendation, then the final decision on whether to proceed will be taken at full council on 20th October.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

As well as the cinema, the redevelopment would also see the creation of around five food and beverage outlets – with the council confirming discussions were already taking place with interested parties.

The cabinet meeting will take place on Tuesday (11th October).